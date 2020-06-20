RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $6.35 on Friday. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.69 million, a PE ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Noked Capital LTD grew its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 750,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,229,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 614,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,179,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

