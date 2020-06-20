Radian Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,431 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,746% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

NYSE RDN opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.