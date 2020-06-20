Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.03% of Raven Industries worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 200.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 65.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 599.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.37. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

RAVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

