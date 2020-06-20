Raymond James Lowers Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$1.75

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYL. Cormark dropped their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE BYL opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Baylin Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$3.83.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

