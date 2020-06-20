RBO & Co. LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

