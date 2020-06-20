Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

