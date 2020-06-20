Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Sells 813 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.3% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

