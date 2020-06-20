RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNLSY. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

