Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Look Vision Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Look Vision Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TSE:BCI opened at C$26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.49 million and a PE ratio of 24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Look Vision Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.98.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.80 million.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

