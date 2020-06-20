Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $72.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $49,798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after buying an additional 888,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 527,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.