Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tidewater Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tidewater in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.20 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE TDW opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 154.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

