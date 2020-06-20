Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oil States International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Raymond James cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oil States International from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

NYSE:OIS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.