Research Analysts Set Expectations for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$43.97 million during the quarter.

