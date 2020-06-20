Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $5.20. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 95,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.94 million, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 241.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

