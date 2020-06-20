Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.50 ($1.23).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.74. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $335.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

