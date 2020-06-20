Reviewing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Shinhan Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.60 $387.00 million $1.18 6.46 Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 0.81 $2.72 billion $5.96 4.29

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 22.11% 7.51% 1.03% Shinhan Financial Group 16.77% 8.33% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Shinhan Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

F.N.B. currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.32%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shinhan Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

