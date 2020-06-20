Reviewing Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) & TRINITY BK N A/SH (NASDAQ:TYBT)

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lake Shore Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 2.65 $4.09 million N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lake Shore Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Volatility and Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 14.38% 4.74% 0.65% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lake Shore Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

TRINITY BK N A/SH Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

