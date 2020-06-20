Reviewing Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and AIT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AITB)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Novocure and AIT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 1 2 5 0 2.50 AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novocure presently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Novocure has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and AIT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure 2.34% 4.39% 1.94% AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novocure and AIT Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $351.32 million 18.12 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -905.29 AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) N/A

Novocure has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novocure beats AIT Therapeutics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

