Reviewing Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Avantor (OTCMKTS:AVTR)

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -644.25% N/A -519.54% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pressure Biosciences and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 3 9 0 2.75

Avantor has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Pressure Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Pressure Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $1.81 million 4.14 -$11.66 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.04 billion 1.66 $333.46 million $0.58 30.14

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences.

Summary

Avantor beats Pressure Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

