Reviewing Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taubman Centers has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Taubman Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00 Taubman Centers 1 8 1 0 2.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Taubman Centers has a consensus target price of $42.11, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Taubman Centers.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Taubman Centers has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Taubman Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 25.43% 9.65% 3.35% Taubman Centers 34.24% -107.89% 4.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Taubman Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.49 $37.28 million $1.43 8.38 Taubman Centers $661.05 million 3.48 $229.48 million $3.71 10.06

Taubman Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Taubman Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Taubman Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

