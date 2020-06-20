Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $30.52 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

