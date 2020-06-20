Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.44). Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

