Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 400 price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 365.36.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

