Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Redburn Partners raised Roche to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $359.00 on Thursday. Roche has a 1-year low of $265.65 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.39.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

