Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.11

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.11 and traded as high as $282.40. Rotork shares last traded at $277.40, with a volume of 1,952,039 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.39) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.39) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.58 ($3.24).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67.

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

