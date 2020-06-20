Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.60 ($2.08).

RBS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.55) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.92.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

