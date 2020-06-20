Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after buying an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after buying an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after buying an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

