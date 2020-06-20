SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.34 ($7.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.28) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €5.41 ($6.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.09 and its 200-day moving average is €5.72. The company has a market cap of $245.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.56) and a 12 month high of €10.52 ($11.82).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.