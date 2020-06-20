SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SHNWF stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

