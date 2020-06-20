SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

