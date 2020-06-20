Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 339,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.19% of Scorpio Tankers worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $870.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.