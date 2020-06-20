Seaport Global Securities Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.40 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

