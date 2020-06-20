Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $2.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SECYF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.