Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.37. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 859,900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.