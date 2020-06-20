SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 890 ($11.33) to GBX 833 ($10.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($10.88) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 980 ($12.47) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 675 ($8.59) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.29 ($11.00).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 880.40 ($11.21) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 839.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.29. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.03).

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.37), for a total transaction of £62,518.65 ($79,570.64).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

