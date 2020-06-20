Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $117.25 and last traded at $117.25, 5,180,203 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,886,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

Specifically, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

