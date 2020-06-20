Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Senior has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

