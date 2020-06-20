Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SERV. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

