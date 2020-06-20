Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Get Sharp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sharp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SHCAY stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.16. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharp (SHCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.