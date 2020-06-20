Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Increases By 11.4%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the May 31st total of 598,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 132.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 747,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 426,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $370,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.28 and a current ratio of 21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.52.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

