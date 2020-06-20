Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expands By 13.5%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.15 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

ACER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

