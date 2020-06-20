Short Interest in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Drops By 15.5%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 30.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,577 shares of company stock valued at $222,401. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

