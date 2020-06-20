Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.03. Silver Lake Resources shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 5,188,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.