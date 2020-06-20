Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Sims Metal Management has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

