Slack (NYSE:WORK) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.22, approximately 27,129,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 16,115,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Get Slack alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,073 shares of company stock worth $45,246,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Slack by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,570,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.