Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $270,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,255,358.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 796,660 shares of company stock worth $38,332,185. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

