SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

