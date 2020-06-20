Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 71,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

