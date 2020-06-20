Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.40. Sonos shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 3,675,864 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,027,704 shares of company stock valued at $181,696,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

