Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $240.77, but opened at $225.28. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify shares last traded at $233.24, with a volume of 10,771,894 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spotify by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $204,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

